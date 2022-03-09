Kebbi Government Confirms Bandits Kill Military, Vigilantes In Sakaba Attack

Kebbi State government has confirmed the killings of military officers by suspected fleeing bandits from Niger in parts of the state.

Suspected bandits have been reported to have killed over sixty members of the volunteer vigilante group known as Yan Sakai at Majuju village in Sakaba local government area of the state.

Confirming killing of military personnel in the attack, Kebbi state governor Atiku Bagudu who was represented by the Secretary to the state Government



Babale Umar Yauri, while receiving the visiting Migeria Foreign Affairs Minister, Geofrey Onyeama expressed regret over the sad development.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media, Yahaya Sarki quoted the representative of governor saying that hitherto, banditry was casual in the state, but, with the ongoing military operations, bandits were making headway into the state.

He lamented the recent killing of vigilantes and military officers, saying that the state government is doing its best to ensure that they do not infiltrate into the hinterlands.

He said the state government is regularly assisting all the law enforcement agencies to bolster their operations.

Speaking earlier, the minister revealed that the visit was to reaffirm total solidarity with the government and people of Kebbi State and give the cheering news to get the Nigerian students in Ukraine back to safety.

Mr. Onyema also revealed that the visit is to essentially share the myriad of messages from governments around the world sympathising with the government and people of Kebbi state on the recent tragedies that have befallen the state.

These, the minister said include the most recent killings of vigilantes, saying that, the activities of terrorists and bandits were obnoxious.

According to Onyema, the international community was in full solidarity with the people and Government of Kebbi state.

He said,” that was why the President approved the visit to come and share the well wishes of the international community.

” We should continue to stand firm in this direction and victory will soon be ours, and there will be no retreat.”

The minister expressed deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the repose of the departed souls.