Bandits kill 3 Vigilantes in Kpada, Niger State

Three members of a vigilante group were killed by bandits while others were injured in an attack on Kpada community in Lapai area of Niger State.

An eyewitness who is a member of the community said the terrorists attacked while the locals were on their farms working, and also burnt down a tractor the farmers were using to farm. Some villagers were also kidnapped during the attack.

The commissioner for Internal security Emmanuel Umar confirmed the incident, advising that members of the community should not go after the bandits in the forest.

He also said the security agents will help recover the bodies of those slain people.

This is not unconnected with the raid of terrorists in some parts of Niger state.

The villagers say it is becoming more devastating to live in constant fear of a possible attack.

Bandits have been attacking parts of Niger State in recent months with many Villages and Communities now reportedly being controlled by bandits.

The State government has intensified efforts to ensure the bandits are beaten back but its becomem increasingly difficulot to keep the bandits at bay especially considering the size of the State which is the biggest in the Country by Landmass.

The State has also following the invasion which many observers say is no longer by bandits alone but terrorists from the Ansarul and Boko Haram Groups made a clarion call to the Federal Government to help in beefing up security in the State especially areas adjoining Kaduna and Zamfara States which the Terrorists and bandits have used to quickly disappear once they attack vulnerable communities.

The increasing case of Security breach in the State had led the governor to personally visit some of the communities bearing the brunt of attacks and also enhancing security measures aimed at protecting people from the activities of the hoodlums.