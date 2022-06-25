Bandits kill Two, Abduct District Head, Daughter Inlaws In Zamfara

At least two Persons were killed by armed bandits in Zamfara

Four Persons Including a District Head, his two Daughter Inlaws and a worker in the House were also whisked away

The village is Rini, in Bakura local government of the state

The District Head Halilu Sulaiman was abducted at his residence when the Gunmen sneaked into the House in the wee hours of Saturday

A Source told TVC NEWS that the terrorists stormed the village around 2:00am Saturday morning with Sophisticated weapons

Efforts to speak to the Zamfara Police Public Relations Officer proves abortive as his lines could not reached as at the time of filing this report.

Zamfara has made news headlines in recent times for the wrong reasons due to the rising cases of attacks, Kidnapping and Cattle rustling.

This is another in the case of the kidnapping and killing of residents in Zamfara that has reached epidemic proportion in the State in recent times with the abduction of wedding guests by the bandits and their subsequent release during the week after payment of Millionms of Naira as ransom and a demand for Mobile Phone Sellers to ensure that the Governor, Bello Matawalle, is defeated in the 2023 election.

Bandits have laid siege to Zamfara State in the last few years making it almost imposibble for people to go about their normal businesses in the State and also ensuring that travelling for residents between any of its major urban Centres is a perilous journey,.

Efforts by the State and Federal Government to curb their activities had initially seem to be yiel;ding results following a lull in their activities but a resurgence is now shaking the State.

The Bandits and their Terrorists partners have also been able to operate despite a special Military operation tagged Operation Hadarin Daji and even shot down a Nigerian Aiforce Alpha Fighter Jet that was on an interdiction mission against them.