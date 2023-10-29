Bandits have again struck in Zamfara, killing one while also abducting the district Head and five others in Bukkuyum Local Government area of the state.

Those abducted include the district head of Ruwan Rana, Magaji Makau and five other members of his Community

One other person was shot dead after refusal to follow the bandits to the bush

The Incident occured Saturday night when the Terrorists invaded the town in their large number on motorcycles

A source told TVC NEWS that immediately the Gunmen arrived the town they started shooting sporadically and later went from house to house and abducted the district head and five other prominent persons in Community

“We heard gunshots and everybody went into hiding because from the sound of the gunshot we knew thay are bandits and are around to kill and kidnap for ransom. Our said said.

“They went from house to house and abducted five people including our District Head, sadly, they shot one person who refused to go with them to the bush”

Efforts to speak with authorities of the Zamfara state police Command proves abortive as at the time of filling this report

The abduction of the District Head of Ruwan Rana is coming less than twenty four hours after the palace of emir of Maru was attacked by armed bandits twice with the intent to abduct the paramount ruler

A sad Development that led to the death of one Palace guard and four other persons abducted while many sustained various degrees of injuries.