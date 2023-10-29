Members of Enugu State Tipper Drivers Association have dissociated the union from Thursday Tipper Drivers protest in Nsukka over alleged tax inflation.

The Union Executive who made their position known at a news conference in Enugu, said the protesters are not members of the union. .

The recent online Video featuring Tipper Drivers protest in Nsukka, Enugu North Senatorial zone, has come under scrutiny.

In the video, some Protesters were seen chanting different songs, to express displeasure over what they tagged alleged tax inflation.

A position the state and zonal Executive Council members of the association came to dispel.

The group exonerated their organization from the protest, claiming the protesters are not their members.

The group commended the state government initiative that digitized and centralized the tax collection system, making it flexible and transparent.

Chairman of Nsukka Council Area disclosed that the 17 local council executives entered into partnership with the state government for effective tax administration.

In an effort to checkmate multiple taxation and bridge the gap in tax collection system, Governor Mbah introduce digital tax system for efficient Service delivery.