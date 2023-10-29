An Association Of Kogi Professional Women has called on all women in Kogi state to come out en-masse to vote.

They made the appeal at a press briefing in Abuja, citing violence as one of the reasons for low turnout during elections.

Wooing electorates for the APC candidate, Usman Ododo, they committed to the fact that women will form a larger part of his administration if voted in.

Women’s representation in Nigerian politics has been on a downward slide since 2011, and the 2023 elections in Africa’s largest economy confirmed the expectations of poor outcomes for women.

The number of women in Nigeria’s National Assembly has fallen by 19 percent compared to the last assembly, with women now occupying 3 percent of seats in the Senate and 4 percent in the House of Representatives.

The Kogi Professional Women Association is rooting for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Usman Ododo, it stated the inclusion of women in governance in the state as one of it’s reasons for supporting him.

In Nigeria, women suffer high attrition rates throughout the electoral cycle and face significant and distinct challenges in each phase, most especially violence during election where woman are mostly the victims.

Since 2019 Nigeria’s political space has seen some recent overhauls, the 2023 election has proven that the use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System has come to stay.

