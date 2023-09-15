Thousands of supporters of the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Kogi State, Usman Ododo, have demonstrated their strength, putting to rest the claim of control of Igalaland by other parties .

The supporters held a One-Million-Man Road Walk at Ajaka, Igala Mela/Odolu Local Government of the state.

Advertisement

Leading the road walk for the Ododo/Oyibo ticket, were prominent party members and supporters

While addressing the supporters of the APC, the Igala Mela/Odolu Local chairman Omachonu, emphasised that “the only sellable candidate amongst several others jostling for the governorship seat of Kogi State is Ododo Usman.”

Advertisement

He expressed confidence in the ability of Mr Ododo and his Deputy, Joel Oyibo Salifu, to bring the much-anticipated consolidation on the gains of his party’s administration in Kogi State in the past 7 years years.