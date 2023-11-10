The candidate of the African Democratic Congress Leke Abejide has charged the electoral umpire, INEC as well as security agencies to ensure professionalism in the discharge of their duties during Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi Sate.

Mr Abejide made this appeal while addressing the journalists at the ADC campaign office in Lokoja.

Leke Abejide began by refuting rumors that he has stood down in favor of one of the governorship contenders.

He reminded all that his mission for joining the race in the first place was on how to liberate the people of the state from the present tyranny and he is very much in the contest to achieve this.

Leke Abejide also insists that whatever issues or rifts between the present administration and the SDP candidate should not hinder the conduct of the election and that the life of a single Kogi citizen is not worth the ambition of any politicians ambition

The ADC Governorship candidate also commissioned the two solar power boreholes he had earlier promised the people of Zango, charging the electorate to come out and votes massively for him on election day.