The Governorship Candidate of the African Democratic Congress in Kogi state, Leke Abejide, has picked a former President of the Nigerian Medical Association, Omede Idris as running mate.

At the formal unveiling of his Deputy Governorship Candidate, Leke Abejide’s gubernatorial ambition received a boost with declaration of support from youth groups, women, professionals and artisans.

The race to Lord Lugard House in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital is heating up.

Voters in the state have a date on 11th November when they will file out to elect Yahaya Bello’s successor as next Governor.

A two-term of the House of Representatives, Leke Abejide, is a front runner in the election because of his philanthropy.

The formal unveiling of his running mate brings together Citizens across the three zones of the state, who lend support to his ambition

Leke Abejide says his choice of Omede Idris, a one time Commissioner for Health as running mate is in the overall interest of the state.

Leke Abejide insists it is the turn of the Kogi West Senatorial District to produce the next Governor and seeks the support of every eligible Voter.

He says Local Government autonomy, Insecurity, Agriculture, Health, Welfare of workers and Pensioners as well as youth and women empowerment will form the core of his administration.