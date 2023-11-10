The Deputy Inspector General of police force intelligence, Habu Sani has appealed to senior police officers posted to Kogi state for the election, to protect the integrity of the force and perform their duty without any form of bias.

He made the statement while addressing assistant inspector general of police, commissioner of police, deputy Commissioners of police and assistant commissioners of police at state command headquarters.

48 hours to the election in Kogi state and, the Nigerian police force is yet for the show of force.

The DIG in charge of the state used the opportunity to brief the officers on what is expected during and afternthe election.

The Deputy inspector General of police while addressing the officers, says the integrity of force is paramount as Nigerians are looking forward to how they will conduct themselves.

The DIG also warned hoodlums planning to disrupt the election that the force will decisively deal with them , and that they won’t allow anyone to compromise national security.

To the residents of Kogis state , the DIg appealed to them to conduct themselves appropriately and vote for the candidate of their choice without being bullied to do so.

While addressing the police officers , A Coalition of civil society groups gathered in front of the kogi state police command to appeal to the security agency to be neutral to avoid any violence during the election.

They also appealed to the residents of the state not to sell their vote and also come en masse to perform their civic duty on Election day.