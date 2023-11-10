The House of Representatives has passed for second reading, a bill seeking to amend the CBN Act to separate the office of the CBN Governor from the Board Chairmanship seat.

The absence of heads of government agencies stalled legislative work on MTEF/FSP.

The House of Representatives is seeking to amend the Act establishing the Central Bank of Nigeria in very many ways.

Its sponsor, Francis Waive, says the proposed amendment seeks to address several critical aspects of the Act to enhance the effectiveness, transparency and accountability of CBN and its operations

It seeks to provide a minimum of one year for old naira notes.

Some of his colleagues commend the proposed amendment, especially in view of the crisis that arose in 2022 with the apex bank.

At the weekly news briefing, the sponsor provides more insight

At the weekly news conference, Spokesman of the House says the approved 8-point Legislative Agenda will redefine legislative business.

The House Committee on Finance is unhappy with the continued absence of heads of government agencies as it works on the 2022-2024 MTEF/FSP

Its Chairman sends a passionate appeal to Mr. President

Meanwhile, the House says it has yet to receive the 2023 appropriation bill but it is set to commence work on the fiscal document once it is presented.