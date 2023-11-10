Civil Society Activists have opposed the recent decision by the President of Nigeria Labour Congress Joe Ajaero to mobilize Imo state workers to go on strike.

They believe this move is designed to disrupt the forthcoming elections in the state .

This was disclosed at a Press Conference in Abuja .

Joe Ajaero assumed office 8th February 2023 as the President of Nigerian Labour Congress.

Since then, the Union has threatened to down tools multiple times citing the rise in cost of living and its opposition to subsidy removal.

But some are not too comfortable with the Labour leader’s actions which they believe is politically motivated.

Mr Ajaero is said to be presently in a critical health condition after allegedly being severely beaten by the security agents in Owerri ,IMO state.

This was the reason for the protest held by some Union Leaders and members of the NLC at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, creating traffic on the airport’s access roads and drive ways leading to vital terminals .

Passengers were stranded as a result, with some having to walk into the facility

The incident also disrupted flights.

But these Civil Society activists see issues from a different perspective, and agree there is an urgent need for NLC as a union to disassociate itself from politics

This they insist will restore confidence to ordinary Nigerians who expect the Labour union to be at the forefront of the struggle to enforce workers’ rights and entitlements.

They note that the organization is now encouraging hate and perdition

The group urges IMO state residents to exercise their franchise on Saturday and vote candidates of their choicew9thput fear amd intimidation .