Some members and leaders of the Obidient’ movement in Edo have disassociate themselves from the Labour party following the crisis rocking the party in the state.

These members and leaders believe that the party no longer represents their interests and values.

They made this known while briefing newsmen in benin city the Edo state.

They have expressed their disappointment with the party’s handling of the crisis and feel that it has lost its credibility. Therefore, they have decided to dissociate themselves from the party and find an alternative platform to champion their cause.

They are currently exploring various options and considering aligning themselves with other political parties that align more closely with their beliefs.