The Labour Party candidate for uhumwonde oriomwon Federal constituency, Elizabeth Ativie has led a protest to INEC headquarters in Benin with party supporters and leaders to protest the outcome of the Saturday supplementary election.

The candidate while speaking at the INEC headquarters in Benin city, accused the commission of complicity adding that the party will not accept the outcome of Saturday’s April 15th supllementary election in her constituency

The former speaker of the Edo State house of Assembly claimed that over two thousand votes was omitted and also presented a letter signed by the state chairman of the party.

Responding , the head INEC voters education and publicity, Timidi Wariowei said their demands will be forwarded to the appropriate quarters.

LABOUR PARTY CHARGES TRADE UNIONS TO STEER CLEAR OF PARTY CRISIS

The National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Dr. Arabambi Abayomi has warned that the trade union must not be seen to be involved in illegality, burglary, unlawful entry and political brigandage.

His comment is a reaction to the NLC Leadership solidarity visit to the embattled National chairman of the Labour party, Julius Abure.

He further dared the NLC Leadership to carry out their threat of invading the court on the next adjourned date at least to show that he has power over and above the constitution.

Tinubu Congratulates Fintiri, calls for investigation of Adamawa controversy

President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has congratulated the Governor-Elect of Adamawa State, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri and also urged the Nigerian Police Force to investigate fully the circumstances surrounding the controversy that greeted the false declaration by the suspended State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa Ari.

His congratulatory message was contained in a statement he personally signed and issued from his media office.

He also rejoiced with Others who were elected during the supplementary Elections across the country.

He urged the elected office holders not to take the trust of the people who elected them into office for granted asking them to rededicate themselves to the service of the people.

He called on Leaders who have been elected at all levels to join hands with him to serve Nigerian and deliver dividends of democracy across the Length and Breadth of the nation.

PRESIDENT-ELECT’S STATEMENT ON SUPPLEMENTARY ELECTIONS

I congratulate the winners of the Supplementary Governorship elections held in Kebbi and Adamawa States on Saturday, April 15, 2023. I also rejoice with those elected into the Senate, House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly during the last round of elections in states where such took place. These victorious men and women have earned the trust of their people and I call on them to rededicate themselves to the service of their respective constituents.

The supplementary polls have now brought the 2023 elections to a final, fitting conclusion. I observed, with satisfaction, the largely peaceful atmosphere that pervaded the supplementary election on Saturday. It was a further testimony that our citizens have accepted democratic norms and have unalloyed faith in the electoral process.

However, I note the matter of Adamawa Supplementary Governorship Election and I urge police authorities to fully investigate all that transpired in the election given the attendant controversy. In every democratic contest there has to be one winner. I call on those aggrieved to pursue legitimate means of addressing their grievances.

With the conclusion of the 2023 elections, I now welcome all of us who have been elected to brace up to serve our people with diligence and dedication and to join hands with me as your President-elect in the pursuit of our agenda to renew the hopes of our people in a better, stronger, more secure, economically vibrant and prosperous Nigeria.