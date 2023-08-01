Members of the Organised Labour in Oyo state have again occupied the secretariat gate in Agodi Ibadan.

The protesting workers had started their agitation on Monday morning in what they described as constant deductions in their salaries and the failure to review the pension payments amongst other demands.

Today, the workers were seen again jubilating and dancing to various music played by the Disc Jockey, leaving those who are willing to work stranded at the gave.

The protesting Unions comprise of the state Chapter of Trade Union Congress, Nigeria Labour Congress and the Nigeria Union of Pensioners.