The Labour Party in Imo State has officially flagged off its campaign for the November Governorship Election.

Flagging off the Campaign at Kanu Nwankwo Sports centre in Owerri, some members of the Party staged a protest against the legitimacy of the Governorship candidate Senator Athan Achonu.

Political activities for the Governorship Election are gaining traction.

The Imo State chapter of the Labour Party has officially kicked off its Governorship Campaign with its Presidential Candidate expressing confidence that the party will win the election in the state.

A few meters away from the venue, a group of Labour Party youths and supporters gathered in their numbers chanting songs and carrying placards with various inscriptions, protesting the legitimacy and candidature of Athan Achonu.

According to them, the case of who becomes the rightful Governorship candidate of the Labour Party ahead of the November election in the state is still in contention.

The judgement by the court of appeal in Abuja, had alleged that Athan Achonu is not the authentic Governorship candidate but Ikechukwu Ukaegbu was said to have won the primary election in the state.

As the legal fireworks continue in the Labour Party, Political pundits say it is only the Apex court that will determine who represent the party in the November election.