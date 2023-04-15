Labour party in Imo State is conducting parallel Governorship Primaries at different locations in Owerri the Imo State capital.

The two factions are laying claims to the authenticity and legality of the primaries.

A faction headed by Onyekwulisi Festus is conducting its primaries at Andreas Hotel along MCC road in owerri while another faction which has former National President of ASUU Professor, Ukachukwu Awuzie as The Chairman of the Labour Party Management Committee, Imo State is conducting its primaries at the Landmark event centre in Owerri and has the Abia state Governor-Elect Dr. Alex Otti as the Returning officer and chairman of the electoral panel.

While accreditation is ongoing at the MCC road faction of the Labour Party, the primaries is yet to commence at the faction of Professor Awuzie at Landmark event centre as delegates and contestants are arriving one by one.

A total of about 14 Governorship aspirants are to contest in the different primaries ahead of the November 11 Governorship elections