The All Progressives Congress in Plateau State has called on the police authorities in the state to put a stop to alleged excesses of the impeached Speaker, Nuhu Abok, and the People’s Democratic Party in the state.

The APC claims that the PDP in the state is enabling and encouraging the impeached speaker in his exhibition of what they term “lawlessness.”

They want the police authorities to act on their mandate of maintaining law and order for the lawmakers to resume their legislative affairs.

The All Progressives Congress believes the People’s Democratic Party is behind the recent crisis at the Plateau State House of Assembly.

This was said at a press conference to inform the general public of their stand on the development.

The spokesperson of the ruling party in the state, Sylvanus Namang reads the position of the party to journalists.

Among the issues raised is the fact that the PDP is intentionally masterminding the crisis at the House of Assembly in order to frustrate governance for the last two months of the APC administration.

The APC wants the police authorities to act swiftly to forestall this.

The party wants the police authorities in the state to guarantee the safety of all lawmakers and create an environment for them to resume their legislative duties.

Inec declares Diket Plang of the APC as Senator-elect.

The Independent national electoral commission in Plateau State has declared Diket Plang of the All Progressives Congress party the winner for the Plateau Central Senatorial election.

INEC returning Officer Jima Lar announced the result on Saturday shortly after concluding the exercise in Pankshin Council area of the state.

While announcing the final results, The returning officer, Jima Lar, said Diket Plang scored a total vote of 131,129 to emerge the winner.

While Yohanna Gotom of the People’s Democratic Party came in second with 127,022 votes,

with Garba Pwul of the Labor Party emerging third with 36,510 votes.

Aggrieved candidates can channel their grievances at the election tribunal.