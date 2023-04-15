The Nigerian Association of Technologists in Engineering has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Bill on the abolition of the HND, First Degree Dichotomy that is before him.

They say the assent to the Bill will change the face of technology in the country and drive the nation’s economy.

In 2021 both houses of the nation assembly passed a Bill for an act to abolish and prohibit Dichotomy and discrimination between first Degree and Higher National Diploma in same profession or field for the purpose of employment and for related matters.

The Bill is still pending in the Office of the President, un-assented to one year after it was sent to the office of the President.

These Technologists are worried by this delay especially as the President has less than two months in Office.

Advertisement

They appeal to the President to write his name in gold by assenting to the Bill, and the 9th assembly to take necessary steps to ensure that the Bill is signed.

In Nigeria’s civil service, holders of HND certificates cannot rise above grade level 14 or become directors in the civil service until and unless they acquire additional academic qualifications.

However, university graduates are statutorily qualified to rise to grade level 17 as the peak of their career in the civil service in the country.

The policy also affects the employee entry level into the civil service , While bachelor’s degree holders are placed on grade level 8, those with HND certificates are placed on grade level 7.

The bill when passed into law will reduce unemployment, stringent emphasis on certificates and reduce the population of students seeking admission into Universities for First-Degree Certificates while Technological Education and Technological Advancement will be enhanced for the benefit of the Nation.

Advertisement