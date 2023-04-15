Ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Kogi State, Governor Yahaya Bello has once again described the All Progressives Congress as a party to beat in Kogi going by its electoral fortunes in the state since 2015.

The governor disclosed this at the Muhammadu Buhari Civic Centre in Lokoja on Saturday during the ratification of the party congress and presentation of the party’s flag bearer for the November Guber polls, Hon Ododod Ahmed Usman.

While commending the peaceful conduct of the primary, Bello said the violence-free primary election across the 239 wards of the state was a clear indication that the state is APC and APC is kogi state.

He added that it was a general indication that the party flag bearer was widely accepted across the length and breadth of the state.

He said during the contest, there were 18 eminently qualified citizens of the state but along the line only 7 of them successfully made it to the polls as some of them withdrew or stepped down before the contest for the interest, cohesion and unity of the party and worked with the party to produce Hon Ododo Usman as the flag bearer.

While speaking on the success of the party in the 2023 general elections, Bello said APC in Kogi delivered overwhelmingly for the president-elect, three out of the three senators, six out of the nine House of Representatives slots and 22 out of the 25 House of Assembly seats in the state. He said the party’s doors are opened to everyone to join for the interest and progress of the state while asserting that the general elections slated for November will be a walkover for the APC.

He urged the people of the state to move away from ethnic, religious and class sentiments, stating that the decision to settle with Hon Ododo Ahmed Usman was based on his character and integrity to serve the people of kogi state irrespective of the fault lines. He expressed confidence that Ododo will not disappoint the people and reassured them that he will get the maximum support from the people.

While thanking the delegates, Governor Bello charge them to go all out, door to door to canvass support for the party’s candidate and urged members to preach peace, talk about issues and enlighten the public to see reasons to join the party. He advised them not to abuse, insult and to also shun fake news which always causes division and heats the politics

On his side, the APC gubernatorial candidate for the November polls, Hon Ododo Usman has called all the stakeholders to join hands with him for collective victory in the forthcoming election.

“I call on all of you my brothers and sisters and all our teeming supporters to let us unite solidly behind the ticket and work for the victory of the Party (APC) come November 2023. We must now put behind us the brotherly exchanges before the primary election which were only a means for us to test the system which has now truly proven to be alive, well, and working in the interest of the party and indeed the good people of Kogi State

“With your support, our great party (APC) will be victorious in the next governorship election and we shall consolidate on the gains of the New Direction agenda in the state. May I at this juncture most respectfully express my profound appreciation to our leader and architect of the new Kogi State, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kogi State, AlhajiYahaya Bello for believing in me and for effectively leading us through a smooth and rancour-free process that has today culminated in this victory for all our party men and women in the state”. He said

He commended the election committee headed by Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle and the leadership of the party at both federal and state levels for the conduct of the rancour-free primary elections. Ododo lauded the National Chairman of APC and members of the National Working Committee and Excos of the Party for providing a level playing field.

While thanking the delegates who participated in the election, Hon Ododo Usman promised to consolidate the gains of the present administration of Governor Yahaya Bello for the growth and development Of Kogi State.

” I promise to consolidate on the gains of the present administration of His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello by deepening security architecture, investing in human capital development, agriculture, healthcare, tourism and critical infrastructure that will kickstart the industrialization of Kogi as a frontline state in Northern Nigeria”, he said.

The Kogi State APC Primary Election Committee earlier announced Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo as the winner of the Kogi APC Governorship Primary Election held yesterday haven polled 78,704 votes to defeat other contestants in the race.