A coalition of various support groups for Asiwaju Tinubu says the President-Elect should support the emergence of only competent candidates for the office of President of the Senate.

The group is however backing Senator Barau Jibrin from Kano North Senatorial district to be chosen by the All Progressives Congress to become the President of the Senate.

The Group made their position known at a joint press conference in Abuja, where the Director General of Asiwaju support group, Akin Babajide spoke urged all Senators-elect to support the Kano Senator because of his pedigree and his valuable legislative experience

The Director General of Tinubu support Coalition Salisu Magaji also joined the growing call for a competent candidate as Senate President, he appealed to the president-elect to consider the appointment James Faleke as his Chief of Staff.

