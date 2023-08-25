The coalition of Assembly of about 700 youth groups is excited about the emergence of President Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s President, having keenly followed his antecedents as Governor of Lagos State some 24 years ago.

The youths expressed confidence in Mr. President’s ability to address many of the challenges confronting their age groups, particularly unemployment and restiveness

It insists youth engagement in meaningful businesses will assist the country to tame insecurity and other vices

The group applauded the President for the bold step to remove subsidy on petrol and called on state governments to take the burden of the subsidy removal off the Presidency by disbursing the N5 billion palliative to the right persons