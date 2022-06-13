Tinubu’s emergence as APC candidate, best democracy day gift – TSO DG

The Director-General of the Tinubu Support Organisation, Aminu Suleiman, has described the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the best democracy day gift to Nigerians considering the his sacrifice for the June 12 struggles.

Alhaji Suleiman who disclosed this on Monday while featuring on TVC’s Breakfast show, added that the APC flagbearer contributed immensely for the emergence and sustenance of democratic tenets in Nigeria.

The Tinubu Support Organisation scribe said the efforts of his principal (Tinubu) in the pre and post June 12 struggles cannot be overemphasized, hence his triumph at the APC primary to fly flag of the party in the 2023 elections.

“Our leader, Tinubu was among people that started the struggle for democracy. We thank God today June 12 is now being recognised as democracy day. It is also good that our leader is now the candidate of the APC in the 2023 elections.”

The TSO DG who went down the memory lane in recounting the efforts of the APC scribe, said the former Lagos governor sacrificed almost everything he had during the struggle that he had to go into exile when it became very glaring that the then military ruler was after his life. “During the military era, Tinubu had to leave the country. He had done so much for the entrenchment of democracy. We thank god for him because his struggle did not go in vain. Tinubu has done a lot for the entrenchment of democracy and MKO Abiola in particular.”

Speaking on Tinubu’s Democracy day speech, Alhaji Suleiman said: “Tinubu has done a lot for Abiola and June 12 in general. MKO Abiola felt cheated and this informed his decision to declare himself winner of the election. Tinubu stood by him and we thank God today he’s now the APC flagbearer.”

On the APC flagbearer’s effort to bring all parties along, Alhaji Suleiman said: “Tinubu has shown that he’s a team player. He carries everybody along and he has demonstrated that with his visits to all co-aspirants. He has shown that he wants to carry everybody along. He consulted almost everybody. He has met with Osinbajo, Ahmed Lawan and many others. He has shown maturity and he believes in one Nigeria. There’s no one you can compare with. He’s doing everything to ensure the party comes together. He’s indeed a party leader”

While reacting to question on the choice of Asiwaju Tinubu’s running mate, the TSG scribe cautioned Nigerians, especially APC members not to overheat the polity over the Christian-Muslim or Muslim-Muslim ticket. “Asiwaju Tinubu will soon come out about his choice of running mate. We don’t want to people to rush or begin to guess. Asiwaju Tinubu is someone who’s knowledgeable enough to bring the best. We appeal to people to be calm. We don’t need people to be apprehensive about who becomes his running mate and play politics based on religion,” the TSO DG said.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2018 directed that effective 2019 every June 12 be celebrated as Democracy day. This was hitherto marked and celebrated every 29th of May.

Late MKO Abiola indisputably won the June 12 1993 Presidential election but was it annulled by the then military head of state, Ibrahim Babangida.