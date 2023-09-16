Reactions have continued to trail the judgment given on the House of Representatives and Senate elections in the state, by the election tribunal sitting in Jos .

Four members of the PDP at the national assembly had their elections victories nullified and given to the APC and Labour parties, respectfully.

The development is heating up the polity as the leadership of the ruling PDP in the state and that of the main opposition party, the APC, are exchanging words on the matter.

The recent outcome of the election tribunal petition is generating serious reactions among supporters and party faithful of various political parties in Plateau State.

So far, four members of the national assembly, three from the House of Representatives, and one senate seat from the southern plateau have been nullified by the judgment.

The judgment stands on the ground that the PDP in the state did not have the structure to contest the last general election.

The PDP in the state is not happy with the judgment, they brief journalists, calling for the immediate reversal of the judgment.

Another youth group staged a protest on the matter, also briefing journalists on their stand on the development.

The APC, in response, urged security operatives to take note of the reactions from the PDP.

They claim the stance taken by the PDP and its utterances are inciting and capable of threatening the peace now enjoyed in the state.

With the judgment for the governorship election set to be delivered on September 19, all Stakeholders and supporters of political parties in the state are warned to tread with caution and advised to seek legal redress where they are not satisfied with the outcome.