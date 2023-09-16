An official in Eastern Libya has refuted claims that many of those killed in last weekend’s tragic floods were told to stay in their houses.

Soldiers warned citizens in the city of Derna to escape, according to Othman Abdul Jalil, a spokeswoman for the Benghazi-based government.

He denied that people were told not to evacuate, but conceded some may have felt the threat was exaggerated.

While reporters witnessed a hive of activity in the centre of Derna – with rescuers, ambulance crews and forensic teams working to identify the dead.

The fact that the floods wrecked critical infrastructure, such as highways and telecommunications systems, complicates matters even more.

The death tolls reported range from 6,000 to 11,000 people. With thousands more still missing, Derna’s mayor has warned that the total may exceed 20,000.

According to the report, some victims’ remains washed ashore more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Derna after being swept out to sea.

Over 1,000 people have so far been buried in mass graves, according to a UN report.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has asked disaster workers to stop doing this, because a hasty burial in mass graves can lead to long-lasting mental distress for grieving family members.

Thousands of people were killed when two dams burst in the wake of Storm Daniel on Sunday, washing whole neighbourhoods into the Mediterranean Sea.

Survivors have described horrific escapes and seeing people swept away right in front of their eyes.

The recovery is considered to be hampered by the country’s fractured political landscape. Libya is divided into two opposing governments, with the UN-backed administration centered in Tripoli and the rival Egyptian-backed administration based in Benghazi.