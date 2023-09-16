Several wildfires that have erupted in Algeria’s Northeastern Bejaia and Tizi-Ouzou provinces are being out by emergency workers.

According to reports, the fire has grown in size and is already threatening hamlets.

Last July, the same region was devastated by massive forest fires that took roughly thirty people. There have been no reports of casualties or property damage from the current fires, but responders warn that the blazes are spreading rapidly due to strong winds.

Authorities have also warned high temperatures may persist in the affected area over the weekend, and the hot and dry conditions are likely to further wildfire growth.

This summer, Northern Algeria experienced a record heatwave, with temperatures reaching 48C.

The World Meteorological Organization says extreme weather patterns being experienced across the world highlight the need for greater climate action.