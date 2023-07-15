Heavy rains in South Korea have resulted in the death of at least 22 people, officials said Saturday.

Over 10 persons have been reported missing and thousands have evacuated their homes.

The South Korean interior ministry has issued a warning that an overflowing dam in the central county of Goesan might endanger 6,400 residents.

Heavy rains over the last three days have drowned most of the country, and local media fears that the death toll may grow further.

Local governments’ evacuation orders covered more than 7,000 people at various times, according to provincial authorities.

The tally is expected to rise as more heavy rain is expected on the Korean peninsula on Sunday, the Korea Meteorological Administration forecasted.

Korea Railroad Corp said it was halting all slow trains and some bullet trains, while other bullet trains might be delayed due to slower operation, as landslides, track flooding and falling rocks threatened safety.

A slow train derailed late on Friday when a landslide threw earth and sand over tracks in North Chungcheong province, the transport ministry said. The engineer was injured, but no passengers were on board.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called on the military to aggressively participate in rescue operations, working with government authorities to mobilize equipment and manpower, at a meeting with government agencies on Saturday.