The United Nations reports that catastrophic flooding in Somalia has affected more than 460,000 people and resulted in at least 22 fatalities even as rescue and relief operations are ongoing.

The flash and riverine floods, which is thought to be the worst in decades in Somalia, was caused by heavy Gu seasonal rainfall, which pushed the Shabelle and Juba Rivers in central Somalia to breach their banks.

Livestock have been washed away, inundated farmland and displaced an estimated 219,00 people.

At least 22 people have been killed, according to Somalia’s Disaster Management Agency.

Advertisement

Somalia has also been experiencing its longest drought on record.

Flooding is worse in Somalia’s central state of Hirshabelle, where water levels have forced the shutdown of government buildings, schools, and hospitals.