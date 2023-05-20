President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has returned to the country after a 10-day trip to Europe ahead of his inauguration on May 29.

Tinubu had departed the nation on May 10, only two weeks after returning from a three-country tour that included stops in London, Saudi Arabia, and Paris.

He was received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja by Senate President Ahmad Lawan, House Deputy Speaker Idris Wase, Kano governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and a host of others.

According to an earlier statement from the Office of the President-elect signed by Tunde Rahman, the trip became necessary to allow Tinubu carry out some tasks without unnecessary pressure and distractions.

“He will use the opportunity of the trip to finetune the transition plans and programmes, and his policy options with some of his key aides without unnecessary pressures and distractions”, Rahman had stated.