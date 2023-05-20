Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong on Saturday told journalist that security has been restored in the Mangu local government area of the state following a 5 days deadly attack that left over 200 people dead and 3000 persons displaced.

The governor said this after receiving an honorary doctorate degree at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida university in Niger state

Governor Lalong also claimed that such ugly incident resurfaced to undermine the peace he restored and maintained in the last 8 years as he gets set to exit the office.