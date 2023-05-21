Governor Simon Lalong has spoken about the attacks across communities in Mangu local government where the death toll is said to be more than 200.

He said security has been restored , and internally displaced persons taken care of.

Gov lalong believes that the attacks resurfaced to undermine the peace he Restored in the last eight years

These comments were made as he received an honorary degree from the Ibrahim Badamasi babangida university .

He made donations to the tune of thirty two million naira in total to first class graduands ,the students union and the best graduating students.

MANGU INVASION: FOUR DISPLACED PERSONS DIED OF SHOCK AT TEMPORARY CAMP

There is need for quick intervention from the federal government and the international community to salvage the predicament locals and residents of the Mangu Council area presently find themselves

Repeated attacks unleashed on communities for days now by gunmen, has left many displaced and in dire need of Humanitarian aid.

Four displaced persons, including an elderly woman, seeking refuge at an internally displaced camp reportedly died as a result of trauma and shock from the invasion in the area.

Tension, fear, and painful memories are what locals in the Mangu Council area and environs are passing through at the moment.

It is now day 5 since the area was invaded and attacks by the perpetrators have continued unabated despite attempts to curtail it.

So far, about 30 communities have been attacked since the Tuesday’s midnight invasion, with more than 150 lives lost and about 2000 houses and several items burned or destroyed while others were ransacked by the invaders.

Several temporary internally displaced camps have been put in place by the Mwaghavul development association to help and support the displaced victims who register on a daily basis.

This is the total number of displaced victims brought to the MDA temporary IDP camp.

Four of the displaced victims seeking refuge died as a result of trauma and shock due to what they experienced during the invasion.

Over 3000 people have been displaced within four days of the invasion,and the number keeps increasing daily.

The IDPs are in dire need of relief items to help them at this traumatic period of their lives.