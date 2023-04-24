President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu returned to the country on Monday evening after about a month trip to Paris, France.

He was received by a mammoth crowd of enthusiastic associates and supporters who thronged the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja where his plane touched down.

The President-elect was in company with his wife, Senator Remi Tinubu, and son, Seyi Tinubu.

Among those at the airport to receive him were Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima, House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila as well as Governors Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Abubakar Sani-Bello (Niger), former Borno State Governor Ali Modu Sheriff.

Also at the airport were former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, APC Deputy National Chairman, North, Senator Abubakar Kyari, Deputy National Chairman, South, Barrister Emma Enekwu, and National Woman Leader, Dr. Betta Edu.

There were also Senators Barau Jibril, Adeola Olamilekan Yahyi, Opeyemi Bamidele, Dayo Adeyeye, Sabi Abdullahi and Adelere Oriolowo as well as Secretary of the recently-dissolved Presidential Campaign Council, Hon. James Faleke, Hon. Babajimi Benson and Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Director of media and publicity in the dissolved Presidential Campaign Council.

Speaking to the tumultuous crowd who followed him home, the President-elect said: “I’m happy to be back. I have rested, I’m refreshed and I’m ready for the task ahead.

“Forget about what the rumour mill may have told you. I’m strong, very strong.”

Asked about about his plans for the country, he said he had been consulting and planning with a view to putting together a strong team so he could hit the ground running once he assumes office on May 29.

The President-elect left the country on March 21 for Paris on a vacation after a hectic campaign and election season.