The former Chief of Army staff and minister of interior has assured Nigerians that the May 29 inauguration of the president-elect Bola Tinubu will go on as scheduled.

General AbdulRahman DanBazau gave the assurance after his visit to president-elect Asiwaju Tinubu’s residence in Abuja.

General DanBazau says Nigeria has a president-elect and anyone dissatisfied with the declaration by INEC should seek

redress in court.

President-elect Bola Tinubu is expected to be sworn in as Nigeria’s 16th president on May 29 in Abuja.

Speaking to journalist, the former minister of interior said; the elections had been conducted, INEC has already

made pronouncements as to who won the election and that is settled, so anybody who has an issue over that right now must have gone to court so they should allow the court

look into the issues itself, there should be non-interference on what they do but as far as we are concerned we have the president

elect and ready to take over.