The Presidential Transition Council has disowned the fake programme of events for the Presidential Inauguration currently in circulation on social media.This was revealed in a statement signed by the director of Information, office of the secretary to the government of the federation, on behalf of the chairman of the council.

The Chairman said that the Inauguration Committee of the PTC has reached advanced stages in its preparation for the peaceful and orderly transfer of power on May 29, 2023.

He added that various approved events would hold from the week commencing Monday 22nd May, 2023.

He disclosed further that the approved programme of events would be unveiled at a World Press Conference scheduled for Thursday, 18th May, 2023.

The Chairman cautions purveyors of fake news to desist from peddling falsehood in an attempt to mislead members of the unsuspecting public.