Latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS says the federal government deducted about 78 billion naira from allocations made to state for external debt servicing.

This was included in the federal accounts allocation committee spending reports released by the NBS.

The deductions were made in 2022 from the allocations given to State governments from the Federation account.

The most hit States valid deductions are Lagos 23.61 billion followed by Kaduna state with 10.25 billion and across River with 7.56 billion naira deduction.

Advertisement

The data from the debt management office also reveals the that Lagos state government recorded 807.2 billion highest domestic debt as at the end of Q4 of 2022 followed by Delta 304.25 billion naira and Ogun state with 270.45 billion naira.