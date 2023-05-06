The Niger Delta Development Commission has presented its budget estimates totally in 2.2 trillion naira for 2021, 2022 and 2023 to the House of Representatives committee on NDDC.

The committee challenged the agency to make the budget’s impact positively in the region once passed.

Three years the commission has been without a governing board and the Parliament declined to attend to this budget proposals but in January 2023, the federal government inaugurated the NDDC board with Loretta Onochie as its chairman and Samuel Ogbuku as managing

director.

At a budget defense meeting between the legislators and the commission, the committee came out blunt insisting it cannot be business as usual especially with regards to abandoned projects.

NDDC explains how it came about the 2.2 trillion naira budget proposal for the three years with an assurance that the money will work for the people.

A closed door meeting that lasted about two hours followed after which the committee restated its commitment to seeing NDDC

actualise its goals.

In another committee room, standards organisation of Nigeria met with lawmakers on a bill seeking to amend its act to further empower the agency in its fight against substandard products.

The NDDC three-year budgets tagged budget of rewind to rebirth comprise an aggregate expenditure of 485.7 billion naira for 2021, 982.2 billion for 2022 and 876.3 billion naira for 2023 .