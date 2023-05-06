United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF says only 38.3 per cent of Under-five children in Bauchi State got registered at birth in 2021.

This was made known on Saturday by Dr Tushar Rane, chief of UNICEF Bauchi Field Office.

Rane said at the beginning of a two-day planning meeting that the office was targeting birth registration for 1,080,984 under-five children in the state in 2023.

He explained that “birth registration was an essential tool for protecting children’s rights; for planning and the promotion of development and citizenship.”

According to the 2021 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey, birth registration of Under-five children was at 38.3 per cent in Bauchi state.

In 2022, a joint UNICEF and government performance review took place and Bauchi State was found to be one of the lowest performers in birth registration,’’ he said.

Mr Matthew Temidayo, the National Director, of the Department of Civil Registration and Vital Statistics, National Population Commission (NPC), said the 2023 exercise would be conducted in the 20 local government areas of Bauchi State.

Temidayo said the “NPC would engage volunteers at ward levels to conduct the 2023 birth registration of the Under-fives.”

The exercise would be conducted in collaboration with the NYSC, the Bauchi State government and the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, he added.

Temidayo said also that “the NPC would conduct a similar exercise in 22 low-performing states across the country.”

“The exercise will begin on March 20 and will be conducted in two phases.

“Ten local government areas will participate in the first phase which would span 15 days, while the second batch of 10 local government areas would be covered in the following 15 days.

“Volunteers would be drawn from wards to gain residents’ trust and compliance for a hitch-free exercise,’’ he explained.

Also, the Permanent Secretary of the Bauchi State Ministry of Health, Mr Ali Babayo reiterated the state government’s commitment to improving healthcare services.

He commended UNICEF and other stakeholders for supporting activities around birth registration and other healthcare programmes.