BAT TV, a dedicated online television targeted at developing an array of appealing audio and visual content about APC candidate and President elect, Bola Tinubu, has called for citizens’ support for the next administration.

The online television station also congratulated INEC for overcoming the initial logistic challenges to give the country a credible, free and fair election.

BAT Television was one of the many efforts that galvanised support for a Bola Tinubu Presidency.

Advertisement

While the campaigns lasted, it joined other supporters to proclaim the goodness of the APC Presidential Candidate and the benefits of a Bola Tinubu Presidency.

Now that victory has been achieved, BAT Television applauds Nigerians for placing their trust in the ability of its principal to bring renewed hope to the nation.

It admits there were pockets of logistical challenges for INEC prior to the polls, but commends the Electoral body for surmounting the initial setbacks

Advertisement

Support comes from the United States Department through its Spokesperson, Ned Price.

BAT Television enjoins all well meaning citizens join hands with the incoming administration to move the nation to greater heights.

The online platform calls on the other three front runners in the Presidential race to accept their defeat in good faith

Advertisement

BAT Television insists the keenly contested election which produced Bola Tinubu as winner attests to the credibility of INEC and its resolve to sanitise Nigeria’s electoral system as well as enhance its integrity and legitimacy.

Advertisement

YOUTHS IN PLATEAU, BAUCHI COMMEND INEC FOR CREDIBLE CONDUCT OF POLLS.

The just concluded Saturday presidential polls conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission have been commended by some youth groups in Plateau and Bauchi States in the aftermath of the exercise.

Advertisement

The Saturday, May 25, presidential election in Nigeria might have come and gone, but the lessons learned will last long in the memory of many in the country.

At the end of every election, a winner is bound to emerge and this time, Bola Tinubu was declared the winner of the Saturday presidential polls.

These two youth groups from Bauchi and Plateau are of the view that the 2023 presidential election is the most credible in the history of the country.

Advertisement

They applaud the efforts of the nation’s electoral body, INEC in conducting the exercise.

They are not happy with comments made by some stakeholders in the country and urge them to desist from acts inciting in nature.

While congratulating the newly elected president of Nigeria, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the victory, the group urge him to do more to promote unity and integration among all aggrieved citizens.

Advertisement

The youth groups are calling on the law enforcement agencies to arrest any one found instigating violence on the citizens as nobody is above the law.

Group commends Oyo APC’s unity in delivering Bola Tinubu’s Presidential Election Victory

Advertisement

A Group known as The United Progressives has commended the leadership of the All progressives Congress in Oyo state for setting aside their differences to deliver victory for the party across the 33 local governments of the state in the last General election.

A former Deputy National Youth leader of the APC Afeez Bolaji Repete made the commendation while addressing newsmen at a press conference held in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Advertisement

While describing Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s victory as a well deserved one, the former deputy national youth leader appealed to the major party stakeholders to sustain the unity and deliver victory for the governorship candidate of the state, Teslim Folarin.

He assured residents of the state that the party’s candidate in the state will deliver good governance and quality representation through his plans if elected into office.