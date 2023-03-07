The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi has flagged off the distribution of accoutrement to Police tactical units and formations, ahead of the governorship election.

The items which include antiriot equipment and robber bullets are meant to improve and enable the police to carry out operations in line with global best practices.

In a statement, the Press Secretary to the Minister Osaigbovo Ehisienmen said the conduct of the police must be a lot better during the coming election.

This is just as the Police Service Commission has said it studying cases of police conduct during the just concluded polls, while demanding improved performance of police operatives in the upcoming election.

Unknown Gunmen Set Sienna, Keke Ablaze In Liberty Bus stop Abakpa, Enugu

Yet to be identified gunmen have set ablaze Sienna Vehicle and Tricycle known as Keke Napep, the early hour of Monday in Enugu.

The arsonists were preportedly invaded the popular Liberty Bus Stop Abakpa, in Enugu East local government area, shooting in the air to scare the residents.

Eye witness account revealed that the arsonists came in a Bus, saying the people have fragrantly resulted to not obeying the sit at home order.

When contacted, the state police public relations officer Daniel Ndukwe was not reachable.

South East have been under lockdown on Mondays for over a year, obeying an order that IPOB vacated months back, but some groups are still enforcing the Sit-at-Home order, as protest mark to hasten the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Muslim leaders pray for peaceful election in Taraba.

League of Islamic preachers in Taraba State has endorsed governornoship candidate of the People Democratic party Colonel Agbu Kefas (retired)ahead Saturday governornoship election.

Speaking at the end of special prayer organised by the group for a peaceful election in the state , the leader of the group sheikh Ibrahim Abdullahi Sunkani, described Agbu Kefas as a Man of integrity and good leader that does not descriminate among Muslim and Christian faithful.

The group urged the public to come out in numbers to vote for their preferable candidates in the polls