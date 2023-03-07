The 2023 national population and housing census is now scheduled to begin in May

Eight hundred and sixty nine billion naira will be required to complete the process.

Nigeria’s government has so far committed two hundred and ninety one billion naira out of the total funds needed and is now seeking financial and technical support funding to make up what is left.

The use of technology is expected to be a game changer in the upcoming 2023 national population and housing census.

This has been the assurance given by the national population commission insisting that this census will be a lot more credible and devoid of manipulations.

But with technology comes a huge price tag, and just forty six percent of the total sum has been made available by the Nigerian government

An additional three hundred and twenty seven billion naira is required to complete the national census

Nigeria is now seeking technical and financial support from its partners at this high level meeting

This exercise will involve the gathering of data through direct interface with all households across states and local governments with the help of technology

For effective investments, government planning and provision, a census is required every decade.

Police Ministry flags off distribution of Equipment to Units, Formations

The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi has flagged off the distribution of accoutrement to Police tactical units and formations, ahead of the governorship election.

The items which include antiriot equipment and robber bullets are meant to improve and enable the police to carry out operations in line with global best practices.

In a statement, the Press Secretary to the Minister Osaigbovo Ehisienmen said the conduct of the police must be a lot better during the coming election.

This is just as the Police Service Commission has said it studying cases of police conduct during the just concluded polls, while demanding improved performance of police operatives in the upcoming election.

Unknown Gunmen Set Sienna, Keke Ablaze In Liberty Bus stop Abakpa, Enugu

Yet to be identified gunmen have set ablaze Sienna Vehicle and Tricycle known as Keke Napep, the early hour of Monday in Enugu.

The arsonists were preportedly invaded the popular Liberty Bus Stop Abakpa, in Enugu East local government area, shooting in the air to scare the residents.

Eye witness account revealed that the arsonists came in a Bus, saying the people have fragrantly resulted to not obeying the sit at home order.

When contacted, the state police public relations officer Daniel Ndukwe was not reachable.

South East have been under lockdown on Mondays for over a year, obeying an order that IPOB vacated months back, but some groups are still enforcing the Sit-at-Home order, as protest mark to hasten the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Muslim leaders pray for peaceful election in Taraba.

League of Islamic preachers in Taraba State has endorsed governornoship candidate of the People Democratic party Colonel Agbu Kefas (retired)ahead Saturday governornoship election.

Speaking at the end of special prayer organised by the group for a peaceful election in the state , the leader of the group sheikh Ibrahim Abdullahi Sunkani, described Agbu Kefas as a Man of integrity and good leader that does not discriminate among Muslim and Christian faithful.

The group urged the public to come out in numbers to vote for their preferable candidates in the polls