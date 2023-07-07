President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given his unwavering support to the National Population Commission, NPC for the conduct an accurate Population and Housing Census in the country.

He, however, emphasised the need for the commission to be prudent in their assignment and work towards producing census data that would be credible and reliable.

The President said this at the State House in Abuja when officials of the commission led by its Chairman, Nasir Isa Kwara, briefed him on their level of preparedness for the National headcount.

The President expressed concern over the delay in conducting another enumeration in the country since the last exercise done in 2006.

He urged the NPC to view this delay as an opportunity to cash in on the advantages of the current electronic and digital age.