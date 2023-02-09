Chairman of the National Population Commission, Nasiru Isa Kwarra, on Thursday, said census will hold in Sambisa Forest.

The commission boss added that, despite the security challenges, the commission would ensure people in the area are counted.

Mr Kwarra announced this at the inauguration of the population and housing national census publicity committee in Abuja.

Advertisement

“I can assure you your village has been covered. There is no place we have not visited. Our staff even went as far as Sambisa Forest where we have security challenges. So, I assure you that no one will be left out in the entire census process.

“And all structures have been captured, and geo-coded. This aspiration has informed the methodology and quality of preparations for the census in the last few years. In all these, the need for Advocacy, Publicity and Public Enlightenment cannot be overemphasized,’’ he said.