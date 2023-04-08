The National Population Commission has assured Nigerians that the 2023 census will meet global best standards.

This is coming from the NPC Federal commissioner in charge of Katsina State Bala Banye during the inauguration of the state

census publicity committee for the 2023 population and housing census.

The inauguration of the 24-member committee is coming exactly 27 days away from the 2023 Population and Housing Census billed to start on May 3rd, 2023, and will be headed by the State Deputy Governor Mannir Yakubu.

To ensure a hitch-free exercise, he is reemphasising the need for advocacy.

“In all these, the need for advocacy, publicity, and public enlightenment cannot be overemphasized.

“The National Population Commission has been making conscious efforts to sustain awareness in stakeholders at all levels of progress of its activities nationwide.

“As part of the strategy to ensure success, the Commission undertook a massive public enlightenment programme in order to educate every citizen of the country wherever he or she may reside on the relevance of and benefits to be derived from the conduct of a population and housing census, create awareness as well as to solicit his/her utmost cooperation in order to facilitate the exercise and its successful conduct,” he stated.

He noted that a workshop will be organized to keep members of the Committee up-to-date on the preparations for the census.

This, he explained, is to ensure that members of the State Census Publicity Committee have a good grasp of the processes and methodology for the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

According to Banye, the Committee in addition should rest assured of the Commission’s full support for it to deliver on this very important national assignment.

He also seized the opportunity to reassure Nigerians and the international community that the National Population Commission is irrevocably committed to ensuring that everything about the 2023 census is done rightly and professionally.