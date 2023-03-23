The National Population Commission (NPC) has informed Nigerians that the 2023 Population and Housing census will be done through the use of Digital tools and will not give room for proxy during enumeration.

The Federal Commissioner of NPC in charge of Ogun State, Seyi Aderinokun made this know during a one-day capacity building workshop for journalists on effective reporting of the 2023 population and housing census.

The one-day capacity building was a gathering where journalists in Ogun State are equipped with information concerning the 2023 Population and Housing Census and the significance of the exercise to national planning and development. The workshop was on effective reporting of the 2023 population and housing census.

The Federal Commissioner of NPC, who was represented by the state Director, Stephen Adeleye said the Commission will physically count people living in Nigeria during the census window and maintained that enumeration would not be done by proxy.

The facilitators also clarify issues concerning ethnicity and religion and assured Nigerians that the 2023 Population and Housing census has nothing to do with tribe or politics.

They say they have done proper mapping and will be using digital tools to during the exercise.

A media Manager who serves as a facilitator during the programme urged journalists to serve as partners and assist in educating the people about the significance of the exercise.

For them, the 2023 Population and Housing Census is expected to come up with verifiable and acceptable data due to the deployment of Digital tools.