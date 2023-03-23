Enhanced controls and Visionary strategies would make the country’s inland waterways a viable economic resource.

This assertion was made by the governing board of the national inland waterways authority during an inspection of its office in Lagos.

The visit of the governing board of the national inland waterways authority to the agency’s Lagos operational office allowed members of management and the board to discuss how to implement strategies that will enable the agency to function appropriately in order to realize significant economic benefits.

Aside from recognising the importance of improving inland waterways infrastructure, the governing board encouraged the agency’s management team to take advantage of its autonomy to improve Service delivery.

The management of the national inland waterways Authority explained that the agency is obligated to maximize its potential while also requesting infrastructure upgrades and more jetties across the state.

Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority, George Moghalu said the marine sector has great potentials that needs to be keyed into to be able to expand that aspect of the economy.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure we achieve that and realising that the resources available to government will not be able to meet up all these who have opened their contacts with agencies and companies that are interested in working with us on the PVP Arrangement.

According to them, Coastal trade is not viable without developing inland waterways infrastructure.