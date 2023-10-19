Vice President Kashim Shettima says, Nigeria will take advantage of its diplomatic ties with China to implement policies aimed at enhancing the nation’s digital infrastructure.

Additionally, he has given assurances to member nations of Nigeria’s preparedness to “collaborate with the group and other emerging markets to bring about a positive shift in the growth and development of global economies” as part of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The Vice President made these remarks during his keynote talk at a high-level event on the digital economy, which was part of the ongoing Belt and Road Initiative in China.

VP Shettima’s paper presentation was tagged “Digital Economy As A New Source Of Growth.”

The Vice President spoke on Nigeria’s efforts at leveraging collaborations with partners to deploy technology in addressing some of its challenges.

He said; “We are keen on using the instrumentality of the existing robust Nigeria-China bilateral relations to maximally key into projects under the platform of the Digital Silk Road for the improvement of our digital space.”

He also disclosed that Nigeria intends to use the digital economy to create jobs and diversify the economy.

He said: “Nigeria has recorded several achievements including a digitalized public service, developed banking and e-payment systems, electoral reforms through the introduction of the electronic registration of voters and e-transmission of votes, thus creating ripple effects of job creation and human capacity building opportunities for our teeming youth population.”

Speaking further, the VP said, “We have recently unveiled the new strategic blueprint, accelerating our collective prosperity through technology, as part of the Nigerian Government’s initiative to accelerate the diversification of the Nigerian economy by enhancing productivity in critical sectors through technological innovation.”

“Through this strategic blueprint, the Nigerian Government aims to achieve three key objectives namely: Accelerate the growth of Nigeria as a global technical talent hub and net exporter of talent. One of the goals of this talent hub is to train three million early to mid-career technical talents throughout the next four years (2022-2027); Deepen and accelerate ‘its position in global research in key technology areas; and Raise the complexity and dynamics of Nigeria’s economy by significantly increasing the level of digital literacy across the country.” the VP stated.

VP Shettima also discussed increasing Nigeria’s broadband penetration rate from 50 to 70 percent by the end of 2025, as well as the Central Bank of Nigeria’s local card scheme code-named “Afri Go” to compete with foreign cards such as Master and Visa cards and enhance the national payment system.

The Vice President was accompanied to the high-level event by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, Power, Adebayo Adelabu, Transportation, Saidu Alkali, and Nigeria’s Ambassador to China, Baba Ahmad Jidda.