French President Macron set to visit Algeria in bid to improve ties

The French presidency announced on Saturday that Emmanuel Macron will visit Algeria next week in an effort to improve strained ties between Paris and Algiers.

Advertisement

The trip will contribute to deepening the bilateral relationship, to reinforce Franco-Algerian cooperation in the face of regional challenges and to continue the work of addressing the past, the presidency said.

Macron is to be in Algeria from Thursday to Saturday next week

Advertisement

Advertisement

Relationships between France and Algeria reached a low point in late 2017 when Macron allegedly questioned if Algeria had ever been as a country prior to the French invasion and said that its “political-military establishment” was rewriting history and inciting “hate toward France.”

Algeria withdrew its ambassador in response, but the two sides appear to have mended ties since.

Advertisement

The North African country won its independence from France following a gruelling eight-year war, which ended with the signing in March 1962 of the Evian Accords.