The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC has directed public sector workers in the country to commence an indefinite strike from Wednesday next week.

At a news conference in Abuja, NLC President Joe Ajaero also criticised the irregularities and continuous scarcity of petrol.

He also directed that affiliate unions constituting the Nigeria Labor Congress should also be on standby for picketing exercises across all branches of the Central Bank of Nigeria Nationwide.

The directive followed the expiration of one week ultimatum by the Congress last week.

NLC had criticised the cash swap policy of the federal government and the persistent Petrol scarcity across the country.

The NLC said the decision to picket the CBN branches became necessary as the federal government and the apex bank have not shown any commitment to address the situation.

Mr Ajaero said “From this Week, Friday, there will be mobilisation of all state councils through a NEC meeting. All unions have been directed to mobilise all their organs and their branches by Wednesday next week.

“All Central Bank from the CBN headquarters will be shut till further notice, workers are directed to stay at home during the picketing exercise”.