The Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress have shelved their planned nationwide strike.

Organised Labour in Nigeria has given the Central Bank of Nigeria two more weeks to make cash available to the citizens.

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress made the declaration at a joint news conference in Abuja.

The two organisations acknowledged marked improvements in the disbursement of cash across money deposit banks but say more still need to be done.

The Nigeria Labour Congress had issued a one week ultimatum to the Central Bank of Nigeria to make naira notes available or its members would picket the bank’s offices nationwide.

NLC also indicated its members would stay at home across the country as a way of protesting the hardship being faced over cash crunch.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, had intervened on Monday as it brokered a truce between Labour and the CBN.