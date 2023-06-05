The Nigeria Labour Congress and its Trade Union Congress have agreed to suspend their planned nationwide strike over fuel subsidy removal.

The organised labour announced their resolutions after a closed-door meeting with the representatives of the federal government on Monday night.

The labour leaders said they agreed to suspend the planned strike to allow for resumption of negotiations on June 19.

The labour unions have been at the loggerheads with the federal government after the president announced end to fuel subsidy during his inauguration speech on May 29